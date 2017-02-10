Target Takes Aim at Central Square
The famous red bullseye will hit Central Square March 8 when the popular retailer Target opens its first Cambridge location on Massachusetts Ave., just down the street from Harvard. Currently, Target's nearest locations are in Somerville, Watertown, and Fenway, so the Central store-about a mile from the Yard or one stop on the Red Line-will be more convenient for Harvard students and Cantabrigians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|14 min
|All for one
|3
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|8 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|12 hr
|Blake Smith
|2
|Patriots to the White House ?
|13 hr
|25or6to4
|3
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|Thu
|Geronimo
|4
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|Feb 8
|davy
|87
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|DeanC
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC