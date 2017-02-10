Target Takes Aim at Central Square

Read more: Harvard Crimson

The famous red bullseye will hit Central Square March 8 when the popular retailer Target opens its first Cambridge location on Massachusetts Ave., just down the street from Harvard. Currently, Target's nearest locations are in Somerville, Watertown, and Fenway, so the Central store-about a mile from the Yard or one stop on the Red Line-will be more convenient for Harvard students and Cantabrigians.

