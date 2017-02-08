Suspect charged in playground shooting
A Dorchester man has been charged with shooting and paralyzing a 9-year-old girl at a playground, Boston police Commissioner William B. Evans said. "I remember me and the mayor going to the hospital and speaking with the mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|2 hr
|Geronimo
|4
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|Wed
|davy
|87
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Wed
|DeanC
|8
|Knee Down ?
|Tue
|True Patriot
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody
|Feb 4
|liza
|1
|Patriots to the White House ?
|Feb 3
|Commish
|2
|Olan Mills Portrait Studio question
|Feb 2
|Shy Cande
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC