Support piling up for retiree hit wit...

Support piling up for retiree hit with ticket

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

'ISN'T THAT AMAZING?' Lorraine Walsh, 76, chips away Wednesday at the ice outside her home in South Boston. After the Herald ran a story about her being fined $200 for failing to clear snow from her sidewalk, she's gotten a huge amount of support from the community, including an offer to pay the fine if the city doesn't relent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As snow falls, complaints about space savers in... 3 hr Iceberg ahead 3
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury 5 hr Messerschmitts ov... 10
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 16 hr to you racist 2
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 18 hr Nodetailforyou 67
News Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump 20 hr Apples and oranges 9
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 22 hr Dems need azz ban... 29
Ladies in the Boston Commons Thu The nose knows 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC