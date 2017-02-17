Suicide spotlights intersection between insurance and recovery NEW
The 7-month-old Franklin Recovery Center got caught in the glare of social media this week following the suicide in its lobby of a distraught 63-year-old veteran, an alcoholic in crisis.
