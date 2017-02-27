Suffolk County's South Bay Jail: A Symbol of Fear
A recently leaked White House memo calls for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to raise by 80,000 the number of undocumented immigrants incarcerated daily. To accommodate those numbers, President Trump - in the same executive order authorizing the building of a wall - has called for the construction of new private prisons and expanding existing local jails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|5 hr
|Georgia Black Cra...
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mon
|Ramp it up
|31
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Mon
|Jcastello77
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Sun
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|36
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Sun
|Truth
|8
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|Feb 25
|Putins patsies
|2
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC