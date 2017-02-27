Suffolk County's South Bay Jail: A Sy...

Suffolk County's South Bay Jail: A Symbol of Fear

A recently leaked White House memo calls for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to raise by 80,000 the number of undocumented immigrants incarcerated daily. To accommodate those numbers, President Trump - in the same executive order authorizing the building of a wall - has called for the construction of new private prisons and expanding existing local jails.

