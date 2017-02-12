Storm could bring up to a foot of sno...

Storm could bring up to a foot of snow in Boston by Monday morning

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

State officials are bracing for a one-two punch from a severe winter storm that could dump up to a foot of snow starting Sunday afternoon into the Monday morning commute, and slam the area with high winds and coastal flooding. Boston Public Schools officials are tracking the storm, and a decision on whether to close the city's public schools will likely be made mid-afternoon Sunday, said Richard Weir, the department's director of communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 2 hr Drilling for the ... 2
News Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi... 19 hr former democrat 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Sat ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 23
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) Fri All for one 3
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts Feb 10 Blake Smith 2
Patriots to the White House ? Feb 10 25or6to4 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Suffolk County was issued at February 13 at 4:15AM EST

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC