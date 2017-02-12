Storm could bring up to a foot of snow in Boston by Monday morning
State officials are bracing for a one-two punch from a severe winter storm that could dump up to a foot of snow starting Sunday afternoon into the Monday morning commute, and slam the area with high winds and coastal flooding. Boston Public Schools officials are tracking the storm, and a decision on whether to close the city's public schools will likely be made mid-afternoon Sunday, said Richard Weir, the department's director of communications.
