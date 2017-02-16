Stop & Shop Proposes 1,000 New Housing Units in Allston

Supermarket conglomerate Stop & Shop has proposed constructing up to 1,000 housing units about a mile away from Harvard's science and engineering complex in Allston, prompting concerns from residents about potential demographic changes in the neighborhood. Stop & Shop submitted a letter of intent to the Boston Planning and Development Agency Feb. 10 detailing its plans to redevelop the existing Stop & Shop retail center at 60 Everett Street.

