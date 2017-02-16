Stop & Shop Proposes 1,000 New Housin...

Stop & Shop Proposes 1,000 New Housing Units in Allston

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Harvard Crimson

Supermarket conglomerate Stop & Shop has proposed constructing up to 1,000 housing units about a mile away from Harvard's science and engineering complex in Allston, prompting concerns from residents about potential demographic changes in the neighborhood. Stop & Shop submitted a letter of intent to the Boston Planning and Development Agency Feb. 10 detailing its plans to redevelop the existing Stop & Shop retail center at 60 Everett Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) 34 min Nodetailforyou 67
News Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump 2 hr Apples and oranges 9
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 4 hr Dems need azz ban... 29
Ladies in the Boston Commons 7 hr The nose knows 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 9 hr Joshua 1
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts 13 hr Elaine 4
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury Wed Following the leader 9
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC