Stirred by Trump, City Council tries to bring back civil rights commission
In a recognition of just how much President Trump has changed the political landscape at all levels, the Boston City Council will consider this week bringing back its Special Committee on Civil Rights. The committee disbanded last year because, at the time, it was not holding many meetings and council President Michelle Wu said she felt every committee should infuse civil rights into its mission.
