Stirred by Trump, City Council tries ...

Stirred by Trump, City Council tries to bring back civil rights commission

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

In a recognition of just how much President Trump has changed the political landscape at all levels, the Boston City Council will consider this week bringing back its Special Committee on Civil Rights. The committee disbanded last year because, at the time, it was not holding many meetings and council President Michelle Wu said she felt every committee should infuse civil rights into its mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 2 hr BuildTheWall 74
Knee Down ? 9 hr True Patriot 3
Violent Crime Continues 13 hr Watcher 41
Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16) 13 hr Watcher 75
Is everett being gentrified? 13 hr Watcher 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Sat liza 1
Patriots to the White House ? Feb 3 Commish 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC