Speeds on Mass Pike reduced in Western Mass.

Speeds on the Massachusetts Turnpike have been cut to 40 miles an hour in Western Massachusetts Thursday as the region's transportation system faces a major nor'easter expected to bring 18 inches or more of snow. The storm is already impacting air travel.

