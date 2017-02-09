Snowball fight planned on Boston Common

Snowball fight planned on Boston Common

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Around 1,000 people have said on Facebook that they plan to attend a giant snowball fight on Boston Common Thursday, as a nor'easter that's expected to drop up to 15 inches of snow in some areas barrels down on the state. Organizers have invited people interested in pummeling one another with handfuls of the stuff to meet at the Parkman Bandstand, which is a short walk from Tremont Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts 1 hr Blake Smith 2
Patriots to the White House ? 3 hr 25or6to4 3
News 'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15) 17 hr no more nonsence 2
Elizabeth Warren is fine 22 hr Geronimo 4
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... Wed davy 87
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) Wed DeanC 8
Knee Down ? Feb 7 True Patriot 5
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC