Snowball fight planned on Boston Common

Around 1,000 people have said on Facebook that they plan to attend a giant snowball fight on Boston Common Thursday, as a nor'easter that's expected to drop up to 15 inches of snow in some areas barrels down on the state. Organizers have invited people interested in pummeling one another with handfuls of the stuff to meet at the Parkman Bandstand, which is a short walk from Tremont Street.

