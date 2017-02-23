Slow start to BYOB in Boston
Only one restaurant has so far applied for the city's new, bring-your-own-bottle permit, marking a slow start to a long-anticipated and heralded program. The city only has a certain number of liquor licenses for restaurants, and they've been very expensive in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|20 hr
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|khood555
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Feb 20
|Palm Beach or bust
|9
|Townie Tidbits
|Feb 19
|Heavy feet lighte...
|2
|Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10)
|Feb 19
|Worth Avenue Willy
|541
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC