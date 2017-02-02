Slow ride into Boston for drivers

The ride into Boston is a slow one both north and south of the city, while the MBTA is reporting most rail services on schedule during the Thursday commute around 6:47 a.m. Speeds on Interstate 93 from the northern suburbs have dropped below 30 miles an hour due to an accident in the southbound lanes near the Zakim Bridge, according to Mass511.com and Total Traffic & Weather Network. On the Southeast Expressway, an accident was reported in the northbound lanes around 6:30 a.m. that is contributing to usual traffic slowdowns.

