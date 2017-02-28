Several East Boston Businesses Take Part in a One Day Without Immigrantsa Protest
A sign outside the Cactus Grill in Maverick Square shows the popular Eastie restaurants support of the neighborhood and country's immigrant population and took part in last week's 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest. Several East Boston businesses like La Sultana Bakery and the Cactus Grill took part in the nationwide protest concerning President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
