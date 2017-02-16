Senators push criminal justice reform

8 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

State senators Thursday called for bold criminal justice reform on issues ranging from repealing mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug crimes, to restricting the use of solitary confinement, to offering more services for offenders suffering from drug addiction. The lawmakers, speaking to reporters in a gathering convened by Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg, said they are tired of incremental change and foot-dragging and believe they have enough momentum this year for action.

