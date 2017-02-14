Seeking public input on sex offender ...

Seeking public input on sex offender - loophole'

'TRYING TO PROTECT CHILDREN': City Councilor Michael Flaherty, above, is looking to close a 'loophole' that lets sex offenders live in public spaces by registering as homeless, as reported in the Herald. City Councilor Michael Flaherty is calling for a public hearing on how the city is tracking sex offenders, looking to close a "loophole" that lets them register as homeless and live in public spaces like the Common.

