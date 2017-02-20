Sanctuary congregations preparing to shelter immigrants
C ongregations in Massachusetts are joining dozens of US churches and synagogues that are helping to shelter illegal immigrants as the Trump administration intensifies deportation efforts. At least three Boston-area congregations have committed to offering living space in their buildings to illegal immigrants.
