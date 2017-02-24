Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 2/24; THE HONEY TRAP in Boston, Glenn Close Profile, WEST SIDE STORY in Dallas and More! BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE HONEY TRAP in Boston, Glenn Close as the latest 'Women in Theater' profile in Connecticut, WEST SIDE STORY in Dallas and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.