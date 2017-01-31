Police: Two juveniles in custody afte...

Police: Two juveniles in custody after shot fired at BPS headquarters

At least one shot rang out in the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury's Dudley Square this morning before police say witnesses pounced on and subdued two male juveniles struggling by the lobby staircase. No one was hurt at the headquarters of Boston Public Schools, and the incident was captured by surveillance cameras, Boston Police Lt.

