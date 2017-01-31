Police: Two juveniles in custody after shot fired at BPS headquarters
At least one shot rang out in the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury's Dudley Square this morning before police say witnesses pounced on and subdued two male juveniles struggling by the lobby staircase. No one was hurt at the headquarters of Boston Public Schools, and the incident was captured by surveillance cameras, Boston Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|19 hr
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Patriots to the White House ?
|Tue
|Real Patriot
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Tue
|Numero uno
|7
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Tue
|Birds of a feather
|21
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|Mon
|former democrat
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Mon
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC