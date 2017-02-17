Police: Stabbing suspect found with o...

Police: Stabbing suspect found with over 30 pounds of pot in luxury condo

15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A stabbing downtown led Boston police to a man allegedly dealing more than 30 pounds of marijuana out of his swanky luxury condo. Daniel Asher, 32, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a knife and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Boston, MA

