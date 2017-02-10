Police seeking help in identifying South Boston assault and battery suspect
Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for an assault and battery that occurred nearly two months ago at Boston Beer Garden in South Boston. The department posted a photograph of the suspect wearing a black t-shirt onto their website Friday night.
