Police seeking help in identifying South Boston assault and battery suspect

12 hrs ago

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for an assault and battery that occurred nearly two months ago at Boston Beer Garden in South Boston. The department posted a photograph of the suspect wearing a black t-shirt onto their website Friday night.

