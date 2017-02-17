Police: Man stabbed in luxury Theater...

Police: Man stabbed in luxury Theater District condo that doubled as a pot-distribution center

Boston Police report an investigation into how a man turned up at Tufts Medical Center with stab wounds early this morning led them to a condo at the Residences at W Boston, 110 Stuart St., where they found fresh blood and what turned out to be 30 pounds of marijuana and various tools associated with its sale Police say officers were called to the Tufts ER around 3:30 a.m. and then went over to the Residences a couple blocks away, where they found a 512-square-foot condo on the 23rd floor with "blood spatters" as well as owner Daniel Asher, 32, who was arrested for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. Officers froze the residence and returned with a warrant allowing officers to search for the weapon used in the crime.

