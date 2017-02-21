Police investigating damage to Shaw Memorial
Boston police are investigating after the sword from the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial on Boston Common was found on the ground by a concerned citizen early Tuesday morning. Sean Hennessey, a spokesman for the National Park Service of Boston, said a park service ranger responded to the memorial around 7:30 a.m., after a pedestrian had flagged down a police officer to report that the sword was broken.
