Police: Driver dead, 5 injured after stolen van hits MBTA bus

A violent, head-on crash between a stolen minivan and a parked MBTA bus in Dorchester this morning has left the driver of the van dead and five others injured, authorities say. The man killed, whose name was not released by police, was the only one in the minivan at the time of the crash at the intersection of Talbot and Lithgow streets, according to Boston police spokeswoman Rachel McGuire.

