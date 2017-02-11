Police: Driver dead, 5 injured after stolen van hits MBTA bus
A violent, head-on crash between a stolen minivan and a parked MBTA bus in Dorchester this morning has left the driver of the van dead and five others injured, authorities say. The man killed, whose name was not released by police, was the only one in the minivan at the time of the crash at the intersection of Talbot and Lithgow streets, according to Boston police spokeswoman Rachel McGuire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chickens as pets? (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Cool hand Fred
|37
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|7 hr
|Putins patsies
|2
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Thu
|EverettCitizen
|6
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Thu
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Feb 22
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC