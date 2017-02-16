Pinkberry Pressed Out Of Square by Ju...

Pinkberry Pressed Out Of Square by Juice Joint

Out with the yogurt, in with the juice: Pinkberry has vacated its Harvard Square location to make way for Pressed Juicery, a California-based cold-pressed juice bar. Pressed Juicery, which operates numerous locations on the West Coast, plans to move into the Square in late spring 2017.

