Pinkberry Pressed Out Of Square by Juice Joint
Out with the yogurt, in with the juice: Pinkberry has vacated its Harvard Square location to make way for Pressed Juicery, a California-based cold-pressed juice bar. Pressed Juicery, which operates numerous locations on the West Coast, plans to move into the Square in late spring 2017.
