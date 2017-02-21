Pedestrian is seriously injured after...

Pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Roxbury

Read more: Boston.com

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Roxbury near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday night, police said. Boston police were still on scene investigating the crash at about 10:00 p.m. The intersection was blocked off in all directions by yellow caution tape and several Boston police vehicles.

