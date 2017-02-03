Pay-raise override vote drew lots of ...

Pay-raise override vote drew lots of attention on the hill

THE HOUSE AND SENATE: Beacon Hill Roll Call records local senators' and representatives' votes on roll calls from the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 3. The key roll call of the week was the one on which the House and Senate overrode Gov. Charlie Baker's veto of a pay hike for some legislators, all constitutional officers and judges. $18 MILLION IN PAY HIKES : The House 116-43, Senate 31-9, overrode Gov. Charlie Baker's veto of an $18 million pay raise package including hiking the salaries of the two leaders who filed the bill, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg , by $45,000 from $97,547 to $142,547.

