Patriots achieve immortality with comeback Super Bowl win

With the Super Bowl glow as fresh as ever and the New England Patriots parade barreling toward Boston Common, John Adams lined up with his family along Tremont Street and declared with confidence that Sunday's win was the best championship he has ever witnessed. It wasn't just the thrilling comeback, the Boston resident said, but it was the backstory, the Deflategate, and the now-undisputable conclusion that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have safely achieved immortality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.