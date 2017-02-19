Online lottery could yield windfall f...

Online lottery could yield windfall for private companies

Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

If the state lottery moves online, the easy lure will probably mean more losses for many gamblers. But a handful of technology companies, armed with well-connected lobbyists, could reap a windfall.

