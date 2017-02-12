On Boston Common, snow elicits typica...

On Boston Common, snow elicits typical New England reactions

Despite yet another storm dropping heavy snow on the area Sunday, some Boston Common amblers greeted the weather in typical New England fashion. "I like the snow, I like the ice, I like the cold, I like for the world to stop," said John Zuzeck, skating Sunday afternoon on the Boston Common Frog Pond with his 15-year-old son, Jake, and his fiancee's 9-year-old son, Eddie.

