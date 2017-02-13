Officials try to preserve historic mile markers along road from Boston
Where Main Street passes by Washburn Square, a small, reddish stone peeks out of the sloping turf with an ancient notice that is still true: You are 54 miles from Boston. For years, travelers marked their progress - and mail carriers set their rates - with markers like this one along the Upper Boston Post Road that stretched into Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|2 hr
|RMG El Rey de Tra...
|12
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|7 hr
|former democrat
|4
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|7 hr
|Just a trim please
|6
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Sat
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|23
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|All for one
|3
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC