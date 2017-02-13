Officials try to preserve historic mi...

Officials try to preserve historic mile markers along road from Boston

Where Main Street passes by Washburn Square, a small, reddish stone peeks out of the sloping turf with an ancient notice that is still true: You are 54 miles from Boston. For years, travelers marked their progress - and mail carriers set their rates - with markers like this one along the Upper Boston Post Road that stretched into Manhattan.

