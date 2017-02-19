HILOBROW friend Michael Lewy is an artist whose current work explores midcentury sci-fi and horror movie practical effects; we are pleased to present this curated series of 10 videos that he's recently created. Several of them are on display as part of Not of This Earth: Contemporary Art and Science Fiction , an exhibition co-curated by Lewy , now running at Boston Cyberarts Gallery in Jamaica Plain.

