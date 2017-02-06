Newbury street gallery robbed, and suspected thief caught within moments
That happy time after the New England Patriots notched their historic Super Bowl win allegedly struck Jordan Russell Leishman as the perfect moment to commit a smash-and-grab robbery of a Newbury Street gallery. Leishman allegedly emerged from the Galerie d'Orsay gallery with five museum quality art works around midnight Monday, according to police - stepping onto a street still flooded with celebrating Patriots fans along with many Boston police officers.
