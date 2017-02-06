Newbury street gallery robbed, and su...

Newbury street gallery robbed, and suspected thief caught within moments

Read more: Boston.com

That happy time after the New England Patriots notched their historic Super Bowl win allegedly struck Jordan Russell Leishman as the perfect moment to commit a smash-and-grab robbery of a Newbury Street gallery. Leishman allegedly emerged from the Galerie d'Orsay gallery with five museum quality art works around midnight Monday, according to police - stepping onto a street still flooded with celebrating Patriots fans along with many Boston police officers.

Boston, MA

