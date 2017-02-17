New Bedford sign company enjoys sweet...

New Bedford sign company enjoys sweet success in Boston Skyline

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Last December, the New Bedford-based sign manufacturer and branding specialists designed, fabricated, and installed a replica of the landmark neon illuminated Schrafft's sign in Charlestown. The building, at 529 Main Street in Charlestown, was formerly the manufacturing site of the famous Schrafft's Candy Factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... 12 hr Bennie Hana 5
News Townie Tidbits 16 hr Townie Girl 1969 1
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury 17 hr Private party 11
No more kennedy BS 22 hr former democrat 5
News As snow falls, complaints about space savers in... Fri Iceberg ahead 3
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Thu to you racist 2
News Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13) Thu Nodetailforyou 67
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC