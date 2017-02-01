Nearly 80 cats rescued from Fall River home
Animal welfare workers have rescued nearly 80 cats whose owner was hoarding the animals in his Fall River home, but surrendered them voluntarily after asking the MSPCA for help. Fifty-four cats were taken to the MSPCA-Angell's animal care and adoption centers on Cape Cod and in Boston, and another 24 are at the Fall River animal control facility.
