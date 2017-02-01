Mod-Tech Homes presents modular home to Boston Asian Landlord Association
Paul Townsend, Consultant to Mod-Tech Homes, LLC, recently addresses the Boston Asian Landlord Association on the innovative uses of modular micro-unit development in the City of Boston. The need for middle class housing in Boston has led many to look for alternatives to traditional housing solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
