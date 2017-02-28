MBTA sets May opening for New Balance...

MBTA sets May opening for New Balance commuter rail station

Read more: Boston.com

A $20 million train station in Brighton is scheduled to open in May, bringing commuter rail service back to the Boston neighborhood after more than five decades. Stephanie Pollack, the state's transportation secretary, announced the opening of the Boston Landing station on Monday at the MBTA's weekly board meeting.

