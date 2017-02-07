MBTA reports all is well as Boston prepares to host Patriots championship parade
Fans and commuters heading into Boston for the Patriots championship parade on Tuesday are being urged to take the MBTA - and to leave earlier than usual. With 1 million people expected to attend the rolling rally through downtown, the T is warning commuters that cars will be crowded and delays are likely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knee Down ?
|45 min
|True Patriot
|5
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|1 hr
|WE WON
|82
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|165
|Violent Crime Continues
|Mon
|Watcher
|41
|Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Watcher
|75
|Is everett being gentrified?
|Mon
|Watcher
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody
|Feb 4
|liza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC