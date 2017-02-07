MBTA reports all is well as Boston pr...

MBTA reports all is well as Boston prepares to host Patriots championship parade

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Fans and commuters heading into Boston for the Patriots championship parade on Tuesday are being urged to take the MBTA - and to leave earlier than usual. With 1 million people expected to attend the rolling rally through downtown, the T is warning commuters that cars will be crowded and delays are likely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knee Down ? 45 min True Patriot 5
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 1 hr WE WON 82
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 6 hr Well Well 165
Violent Crime Continues Mon Watcher 41
Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16) Mon Watcher 75
Is everett being gentrified? Mon Watcher 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Feb 4 liza 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Suffolk County was issued at February 07 at 2:51PM EST

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC