MBTA prepares to ask companies for more late night service proposals
Late-night bus service could make another comeback, as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority prepares to solicit proposals from outside companies. Early last year, the MBTA's fiscal and management control board nixed late-night subway and bus rides because of concerns over its $14 million annual cost.
