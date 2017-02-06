MBTA prepares to ask companies for mo...

MBTA prepares to ask companies for more late night service proposals

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Late-night bus service could make another comeback, as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority prepares to solicit proposals from outside companies. Early last year, the MBTA's fiscal and management control board nixed late-night subway and bus rides because of concerns over its $14 million annual cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 1 hr Slurpz3205 75
Knee Down ? 12 hr True Patriot 3
Violent Crime Continues 16 hr Watcher 41
Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16) 16 hr Watcher 75
Is everett being gentrified? 16 hr Watcher 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Sat liza 1
Patriots to the White House ? Feb 3 Commish 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC