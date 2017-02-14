Mayor Walsh announces $22 million in new funding for affordable housing
Building on his commitment to create more affordable housing in the City of Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh today announced nearly $22 million in funding for ten affordable housing developments in neighborhoods across Boston. This funding will help preserve or produce 602 housing units, 77 units of which are reserved for homeless or extremely low-income households in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sampan.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|7 hr
|I Voted for Trump
|21
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|18 hr
|ross
|3
|Family mourns teen found stabbed in East Boston
|Mon
|former democrat
|4
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|Mon
|Just a trim please
|6
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Sun
|former democrat
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Feb 11
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|23
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|Feb 10
|All for one
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC