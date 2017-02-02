Mass. Legislature overrides pay raise...

Mass. Legislature overrides pay raise veto

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The Massachusetts Legislature Thursday quickly overrode Governor Charlie Baker's veto of an $18 million pay package that provides huge salary hikes - 45 percent or more for some - to legislative leaders, judges, and other top state officials. The House, by a 116-to-43 margin, and later the Senate, by a 31-to-9 vote, cleared the final hurdle for the pay increases, ending three weeks of controversy, during which House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg rushed through the pay bill with little public input.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 17 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 34
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question 18 hr Shy Cande 1
News Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State... Wed Self abuse 2
Patriots to the White House ? Jan 31 Real Patriot 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Numero uno 7
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Jan 31 Birds of a feather 21
News A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri... Jan 30 former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC