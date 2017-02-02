Mass. Legislature overrides pay raise veto
The Massachusetts Legislature Thursday quickly overrode Governor Charlie Baker's veto of an $18 million pay package that provides huge salary hikes - 45 percent or more for some - to legislative leaders, judges, and other top state officials. The House, by a 116-to-43 margin, and later the Senate, by a 31-to-9 vote, cleared the final hurdle for the pay increases, ending three weeks of controversy, during which House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Stanley C. Rosenberg rushed through the pay bill with little public input.
