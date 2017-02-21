Manchester by the Sea' to be shown at Reg Lenna
The film is nominated for Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director Best Actor , Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor . the latest film from award-winning writer and director Lonergan, the life of a solitary Boston janitor is transformed when he returns to his hometown to take care of his teenage nephew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Thu
|EverettCitizen
|6
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Thu
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Wed
|United we stand
|32
|chickens as pets? (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|Chicken feed
|36
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Happy Trump Day Everyone!
|Feb 21
|Why the delay
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC