Long Wharf Theatre to Present Smart P...

Long Wharf Theatre to Present Smart People

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Brilliant, hilarious, and incisive, Lydia R. Diamond explores the deep questions of race and identity in this controversial and fiercely funny play. On the eve of Obama's first election, four intellectuals - a doctor, an actress, a psychologist, and a neurobiologist studying the human brain's response to racial differences - find themselves entangled in a complex web of social and sexual politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Warren is fine 42 min former democrat 3
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... Wed davy 88
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) Wed DeanC 8
Knee Down ? Tue True Patriot 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Feb 4 liza 1
Patriots to the White House ? Feb 3 Commish 2
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Feb 2 Shy Cande 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC