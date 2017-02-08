Long Wharf Theatre to Present Smart People
Brilliant, hilarious, and incisive, Lydia R. Diamond explores the deep questions of race and identity in this controversial and fiercely funny play. On the eve of Obama's first election, four intellectuals - a doctor, an actress, a psychologist, and a neurobiologist studying the human brain's response to racial differences - find themselves entangled in a complex web of social and sexual politics.
