Long-running gang feud fueled mall sh...

Long-running gang feud fueled mall shooting

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: A SWAT team member runs by Macy's at South Shore Plaza Friday after shots were fired in the mall. Herald Photo by Jim Michaud The rival Hub street gangs linked to a spate of recent shootings - including at the South Shore Plaza Friday where shoppers scrambled for their lives - have a history marked by bloody violence against each other, said a former high-ranking Boston police supervisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 48 min INFIDEL 71
Knee Down ? 18 hr Dream on 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Sat liza 1
Patriots to the White House ? Feb 3 Commish 2
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Feb 2 Shy Cande 1
News Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State... Feb 1 Self abuse 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Numero uno 7
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC