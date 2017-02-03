Long-running gang feud fueled mall shooting

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: A SWAT team member runs by Macy's at South Shore Plaza Friday after shots were fired in the mall. Herald Photo by Jim Michaud The rival Hub street gangs linked to a spate of recent shootings - including at the South Shore Plaza Friday where shoppers scrambled for their lives - have a history marked by bloody violence against each other, said a former high-ranking Boston police supervisor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.