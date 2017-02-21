Local pipeline opponents stand with Standing Rock NEW

Local pipeline opponents stand with S...

Local pipeline opponents stand with Standing Rock

Read more: The Recorder

Carrying signs that read: "Boycott TD Bank. Support Standing Rock," about nine people gathered on the corners of Main and Federal streets Tuesday at noon to "stand with the Native Americans at Standing Rock," as Erik Burcroff, a Plainfield resident and one of the protesters, put it.

