Leverett Circle ramp closed due to fire
Authorities have closed the Leverett Circle ramp to Interstate 93 northbound during the Friday morning commute after a small fire was discovered under the ramp. Boston firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and authorities are checking for potential damage while firefighters search for hot spots.
