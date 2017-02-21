Kin mourn for victim, accused in car-dragging death
There are 1 comment on the Boston Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kin mourn for victim, accused in car-dragging death. In it, Boston Herald reports that:
Brianna Smith makes eye contact with her extended family as she leaves her arraignment on charges of Motor Vehicle Homicide at Roxbury District Court on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. A Boston woman is charged with killing her cousin in what prosecutors described as a drunken driving dragging death, but the emotional mother of the defendant and cousin of the victim said there was no dragging and it was simply a tragic accident.
#1 10 hrs ago
well this ignorant n word fool used a car instead of a gun to kill someone
this will look good on the crime stats
