Keith Bedford/Globe Staff A tree finally succumbs to disease, leaving a hole in a neighborhood
It arrived as a sapling when the Back Bay was in its infancy, a spindly American elm tamped down into a square of dirt cut into the brick sidewalk of 1880s Marlborough Street, no higher than the first bay window of the new brownstone behind it. It survived air pollution and dog urine and crumpled papers, the nibbling of the horses that pulled the carriages and dragged the streetcars, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|13 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Sat
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|23
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|All for one
|3
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|Feb 10
|Blake Smith
|2
|Patriots to the White House ?
|Feb 10
|25or6to4
|3
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|Feb 9
|Geronimo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC