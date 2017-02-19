Juvenile, Dorchester man charged with having illegal gun
Boston police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man in Dorchester on Saturday after officers allegedly found a revolver in the trunk of the suspects' car. Darnel Marve, of Dorchester, and the teen were arrested near Gaylord Street at about 1:30 p.m., Boston Police said in a press release.
