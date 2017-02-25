Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - dark and difficult times'

US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III assured a crowd packing a Central Square church Saturday morning that President Trump's administration will not rewrite the "American story," as he encouraged the group to stand together in the face of potential oppression. "We gather this morning in some dark and difficult times," Kennedy said, listing actions on the part of the Trump administration that have stoked anxieties in some communities, such as criticism of the press, the stalled immigration order, a potential rollback of LGBT protections, and controversial Cabinet nominees such as Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

