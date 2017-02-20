ImprovBoston's Wheel of Austen to Spin Every Friday in March
Audiences are invited to seek true love with twisted new plots and period costumes as beloved author Jane Austen gets the improv comedy treatment for ImprovBoston's newest weekly show Wheel of Austen spinning every Friday night in March at 10PM. Wheel of Austen Director John Herman promises a brand new Jane Austen novel will come to life each night.
